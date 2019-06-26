Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture is expected to hear testimony from the former CEO of SAA, and the current acting CEO of SA Express Ms Sizakele Mzimela on Wednesday. The Zondo Commission's legal team, also said in a statement, that it was in the process of identifying and consulting with other witnesses who will be called to appear.

On Tuesday SA Express airport coordinator Estelle Loock has detailed how a Pretoria-based empowerment company, EML Engineers and Construction’s jet fuel supply was irregularly expanded by the state-owned airline in 2017, resulting in the contract ballooning to R2.4-billion.

Loock, who testified before the Zondo commission into state capture on Monday and Tuesday, said EML had been controversially roped in after the airline experienced jet fuel problems at North West Pilanesburg Airport where a supplier which was previously approved by the Airports Company of SA was flagged for supplying fuel who quality was questionable.

She told the commission that she was tasked to find a solution to the problem as SA Express aircrafts from Cape Town had to refuel in Pilansburg in order to be able to return to Cape Town, which resulted in a resolution for a deviation.

WATCH FEED HERE

Loock added that while she initially requested quotation from EML for the transportation of 8 500 litres of fuel per week from Johannesburg to Pilanesburg, the scope of EML was expanded beyond the specified deviation when she had handed the process to the then chief procurement officer Sam Vilakazi for finalisation.

Political Bureau and IOL



