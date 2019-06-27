State Capture Commission of Inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will be hearing the testimony of the Director of BNP Capital Daniel Pholisani Mahlangu on Thursday. The commission is also expected to hear aviation-related testimony from SAA's former general manager Human Capital (HR) Mathulwane Emily Mpshe.

On Wednesday Acting SA Express chief executive Siza Mzimela told inquiry that former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba tried to force SA Airways to abandon a route to a Gupta-linked airline.

Mzimela, who was SAA chief executive between 2010 and 2012 during Gigaba and his predecessor Barbara Hogan’s tenure as public enterprises ministers, said the former ANC Youth League president summoned then SAA chairperson Cheryl Carolus to a meeting to discuss the national carrier’s abandoning of the Johannesburg-Mumbai route.

The board wanted Mzimela to review was the Johannesburg-Mumbai route.

According to Mzimela, some of the concerns were raised by former SAA board member Teddy Daka, who stated that he was worried about the pressure that was put on the board to make a quick decision on the route.

She said when she assumed the role of SAA chief executive in 2010 she found out that there were concerns about the board’s recommendation to close Johannesburg-Mumbai route.

