State capture inquiry chair deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. File photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture continues on Monday with former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram set to testify. Sundaram's testimony is expected to focus on the role played by former president Jacob Zuma in the creation of of the now defunct news channel, according to The Citizen.

Sundaram was the broadcaster’s inaugural editor, brought from India to launch the 24-hour news channel in 2013.

He later wrote a book, Indentured: Behind the Scenes At Gupta TV, which detailed how Zuma played a hands-on role in the creation and managing of the Gupta-family owned broadcaster

Sundaram's appearance comes after Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys’ managing director Thobani Mnyandu concluded testifying before commission chair deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mnyandu revealed that Transnet paid more than R647million to relocate a key project from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal when it had initially been billed R9.7m.

Watch the live feed here:

