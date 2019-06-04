Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram appears before the state capture commission of inquiry. Photo: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is expected to hear more testimony from former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the commission heard how former president Jacob Zuma allegedly encouraged the now defunct ANN7 TV channel to be calculated in how it peddled propaganda for him and bashed his opponents.

Sundaram said the Guptas and Zuma had created the channel to report positively on Zuma and his faction in the ANC because South Africa’s mainstream media was hostile towards him.

Zuma, however, cautioned ANN7 editors not to be brazen in their propaganda, said Sundaram who last year released a book, Indentured: Behind the Scenes at Gupta TV.