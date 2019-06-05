State capture inquiry chair deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. File picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA).

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Wednesday return its focus to Transnet, hearing testimony from Dr Jonathan Bloom from Multipurpose Business Solution. The commission last heard testimony related to the state-owned enterprise last week on Friday when Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys’ managing director Thobani Mnyandu told commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Transnet paid more than R647million to relocate a key project from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal.

Transnet had initially been billed R9.7m for the project.

Following this, the commission shifted focus to the now defunct Gupta-owned television news channel ANN7, hearing testimony former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram.

Sundaram revealed the role played by former president Jacob Zuma in the establishment of ANN7 as well as how the SABC's archival footage, worth "billions of dollars", was sold for peanuts.

