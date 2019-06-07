Photo: SABC/Screengrab.

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will continue hearing testimony from former Transnet group treasurer Mathane Makgatho. Makgatho began testifying on Thursday and told the commission, chaired by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that corruption flourished at Transnet during Brian Molefe’s and Anoj Singh’s tenures as chief executive and chief financial officer.

She described Singh as “a very corrupt guy” because he was reckless while Molefe was very street smart and played his cards well.

Makgatho, who held the position between March 2013 and November 2014, described Molefe as someone she considered a brother as they had worked together at the National Treasury in the 1990s and she could not quickly establish that he was also part of the mess.

She said Singh was doing as he pleased and was a loose cannon, yet Molefe was giving him more and more powers.

Makgatho also recalled being shocked when she discovered the obscene amounts that Transnet was paying Gupta-linked companies McKinsey and Regiments Capital when some of its employees were not reaching their cash deliverables as part cash management enhancement, due to paying the two companies’ invoices.

Makgatho said McKinsey and Regiments had been receiving many payments from Transnet.

Between May 2013 and March 2014, Regiments was paid R107m for projects they were involved in and another R211m a few months later.



