Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Johannesburg - Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is expected to return to the witness stand and testify at the Zondo commission. Nene returns on Thursday to complete his evidence.

The former minister made his first appearance at the commission last year. He told the commission that he had visited the Gupta family's home and business after he was invited by Ajay Gupta.

Nene had never made this public and, in fact, he had lied in an eNCA news insert shortly after he was fired in 2015, that he had never met the Guptas.

It was this lie that led to his downfall. Shortly after he gave testimony various political parties demanded that he be fired or resign for lying.

Nene apologised for his visits to the Guptas and said in hindsight those visits should have happened in a public space.

He eventually buckled under pressure and resigned as minister of finance and was replaced by Titi Mboweni.

During his testimony, Nene had also revealed how he was under pressure from former president Jacob Zuma to implement the nuclear deal. He says he believes he was fired in 2015 because of his refusal to buckle under pressure. Nene believed the deal would have had massive financial consequences for the country's economy.

He also faced pressure from his own cabinet colleagues such as former state security minister David Mahlobo to sign off on the deal.

The inquiry will on Thursday also hear evidence from former director at the department of mineral resources Dr Thibedi Ramontja.

