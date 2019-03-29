Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry hearing in Parktown. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA) 16.01.2019

Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Angrizzi will continue testifying at the Zondo commission this morning. On Thursday, Agrizzi revealed how Bosasa funded the ANC's various election rallies and even built a war-room, which included a call centre, for the party for two of its election campaigns in 2014 and 2016.

The former Bosasa official now turned whistleblower, raised eyebrows when he mentioned that the ANC top six officials received R12 million donation. It prompted commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to ask him to provide proof.

Agrizzi said as far as he knew the R12 million was paid to the officials. When probed on dates, he was unable to provide the exact date when the money was donated.

The commission also heard how Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane received R50 000 from Bosasa.

Agrizzi said he was present on two occasions when Mokonyane, who was then the premier of Gauteng, would be handed a bag filled with cash.

Agrizzi also told the commission in detail how former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham had his lifestyle funded by Bosasa.

When he faced the prospect of a legal challenge regarding his involvement in corruption, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson promised to cover his legal fees and hired BBK Attorneys.

Watson also helped Gillingham with his divorce were the company paid R2.2 million.

The inquiry resumes at 9:30am.