Johannesburg - Another Eskom official is expected to take the stand at state capture inquiry this morning. Sincedile Shweni, from Eskom’s Treasury department will testify.

So far four witnesses have testified on the Eskom matter.

Eskom board chair Jabu Mbauza testified last Monday and told the commission that when the new Eskom board took over in January 2018 it found a company that was the “main theatre where corruption/state capture took place”.

Mabuza's testimony was largely based on what the new Eskom board, which was appointed in January 2018, found when it took over.

He said the state-owned enterprise was the theatre where state capture took place. He outlined the various disciplinary charges that were brought against now former Eskom officials such as Matshela Koko and Susan Daniels.

He told the commission how Koko and Daniels shared confidential Eskom documents with Gupta linked Salim Essa.

The inquiry heard how Gupta linked coal company Tegeta was not in a financial position to be awarded an R4 billion coal contract by Eskom.

Daniel Mashigo, the acting general manager for the primary division at Eskom, told the commission that based on the financial assessment that was done on Tegeta it was clear that the contract should not have been awarded.

Tegeta, a Gupta linked which owned mining coal company Optimum, had signed an over R4 billion contract to supply Eskom with coal. Advocate Kate Hofmeyr, for the commission's legal team, said evidence has shown how the signing of this contract was rushed and Eskom staff were told to get it done within 25 hours.

Former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron to the commission how the mining giant Glencore was pressured into selling not just its Optimum coal mine but all the assets held in its Optimum Holdings to the Gupta's Oakbay Resources.

Ephron outlined in detail how the Department of Mineral Resources and Eskom did the Guptas bidding in an effort to benefit the controversial family's mining interest.

