Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue probing allegations at Transnet on Friday morning. A former Transnet electrical engineer, Francis Callard, will testify.

On Thursday, Transnet chief executive officer Mohammed Mahomedy concluded his evidence.

Mahomedy told the commission how Gupta-linked Trillian Capital was paid millions for services it did not provide.



Mahomedy summed up the payments as follows; R41 million, R23,9 million, R38,7 million, R11,4 million and R93 million.



“The payments that we reflect; there was a payment marked Transnet property for R41 million, three invoices marked general freight business for R23,9 million, there were two invoices that had a reference of SWAT for R38,7 million, there was an invoice for Transnet engineering of R11,4 million and for the ZAR Club loan there was a payment of R93 million. There was no evidence as far as we have reviewed that any work was done for the provision of the service for the ZAR club loan,” Mahomedy said.



“For the SWAT invoices; this amount was refunded to Transnet in December 2016 and we believe no work was executed by Trillian for that payment,” he said.



Mahomedy said he was surprised to see that the payment had been made to Trillian for services that he was supposed to sign off on. He said there was a clear breach of Transnet governance methods with regards to the payments made to Trillian. Two Transnet executives, group procurement chief Gary Peters and supply chain manager Edward Thomas, signed off on most the payments and simply wrote “work done” on invoices.

WATCH FEED HERE



He also told the commission how Transnet executives halted a contract with auditing firm Nkoni which would have seen the company pay close to a billion rand without proper processes being followed.

Mahomedy said governance procedures were often ignored in awarded of contracts. Procurement regulations which govern how state-owned enterprises should procure services are required to be followed.

The inquiry resumes at 10am.