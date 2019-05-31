Thobani Mnyandu testifies at the Zondo Commission in Parktown. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture continues on Friday with further testimony from Thobane Mnyandu, a director at MNS Attorneys. The company investigated claims of fraud and irregularities by Transnet's former board and produced six reports, according to the SABC.

News24 reported that Mnyandu was testifying on Thursday about MNS Attorneys's probe of R1.25bn in relocation costs billed to Transnet .

On Wednesday the commission heard that a company linked to Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma’s business partner scored a R3.1billion share of a lucrative deal to supply Transnet with electric locomotives.

Sharma has been accused of using his position on the Transnet board to ensure that China South Rail was awarded the bulk of the R54.5billion contract to supply electric and diesel locomotives.

The Transnet board acquisitions and disposals committee (BADC), which Sharma chaired between 2012 and 2014, recommended in January 2014 that the contract to supply 1064 locomotives be split between China South Rail (359 electric locomotives), Bombardier Transportation (240 electric), General Electric (233 diesel) and China North Rail (232 electric).

Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi (MNS) Attorneys managing director Tshiamo Sedumedi told the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Sharma used his position as BADC chairperson to ensure that China South Rail was awarded the contract to deliver 359 electric locomotives.



