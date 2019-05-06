State Capture Commission of Inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will shift its focus to investigate state capture allegations at Transnet. The commission will on Monday morning start hearing evidence related to the state-owned enterprise which has also been accused of being the centre of corrupt activity.

This is the second SOE to investigated following the commission hearing evidence related to Eskom.

Last week, Outa said it had submitted evidence to the commission regarding certain contracts that were issued by the entity.

The submissions detail suspicious Transnet contracts, including three dodgy locomotive transactions, and links a number of officials to corrupt activities.

Outa’s spokesperson on transport Rudie Heyneke, said the new evidence will corroborate two additional contracts that show dubious dealings between the state-owned entity and corporations.

“Outa could not, due to sensitively placed whistle-blowers, make public some of the evidence pertaining to what is believed to amount to serious financial crimes. At Outa, we pride ourselves on whistle-blower protection and do whatever it takes to ensure whistle-blowers are safe,” said Heyneke.

The organisation said its submissions implicate former officials such as Brian Molefe and a number of Gupta related individuals.

The inquiry resumes at 10am.