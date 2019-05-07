Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe will testify at the Zondo commission on Wednesday morning. Molefe's testimony is expected to focus on corruption that has plagued Transnet over the past couple of years.

Molefe is one of several witnesses expected to testify at the commission in relation to the state-owned enterprise.

Like a number of other SOEs, Transnet is believed to have been targeted by the Gupta family and company's linked to it.

Advocate Paul Pretorius, the head of the commission's legal team, on Monday gave a broad overview of the evidence the commission will be probing over the next few weeks.

The commission will first look at the forensic reports that were compiled as part of investigations into Transnet over the past couple of years.

Some of the reports to be probed include the recent Mncedisi Ndlovu and Sedumedi Attorneys (MNS) report. This investigation found that former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh had introduced Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and Trillian Capital to the SOE which enable the companies to score millions in consulting fees.

The report found that the companies were illegally favoured and it recommended that Molefe and Singh including former CEO Siyabonga Gama be charged for their role in the contracts awarded.

The Werksman report found that Transnet had wasted billions of rand when it changed the terms of a deal to procure more than a 1000 locomotives. The report that this was done illegally.

Pretorius said the submissions made to the inquiry were substantive and dealt with a number of key aspects affecting the functioning of Transnet.

“The alleged corruption in relation to the purchase of electric and diesel locomotives involved, among others, senior Transnet executives, board members; importantly, financial advisers and international suppliers, acting in collusion.”

The commission resumes at 10am.

