Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to testify at the Zondo commission on Tuesday morning. The commission will also hear from Anton van Vuuren.

The inquiry has been hearing state capture-related evidence at the SABC. Several witnesses have testified including SABC executives and employees.

Motsoeneng's name has been mentioned numerous times during the hearings with SABC employees describing his unrelenting desire to take control of the SABC's editorial policies.

On Monday, the commission heard from former SABC board chairperson Ben Ngubane who defended Motsoeneng's rise to power at SABC, saying even though he did not have the qualification he could run the broadcaster.

Ngubane said Motsoeneng was well-liked and had been brought in from the SABC in Bloemfontein to help the chief executive officer in transforming under-performing radio stations.

He said Motsoeneng hit the ground running and helped pitch interesting ideas for the broadcaster.

During the Parliament’s inquiry into the SABC in 2017, Ngubane was questioned on the public protector’s findings that he had altered a job advert to help benefit Motsoeneng and be appointed as COO, a position he was acting in at the time.

Advocate Thandi Norman, the evidence leader, questioned Ngubane on the allegations. Ngubane denied that he had asked for the job advert to be altered.

“I never altered any advert chairperson. There is no advert where I wrote with my hands that change this or that. The advert was changed by someone in 2008, it never came to me. I am so surprised that so much emphasis be placed by Miss Mokhobo (former SABC CEO).