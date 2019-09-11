Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng testifies at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will continue his testimony at the Zondo commission on Wednesday morning. Motsoeneng took the stand on Tuesday and told the commission that he never lied that he had obtained a matric certificate when he was appointed at the SABC in 1995.

"I never lied, chairperson. God knows, I never lied. Those people who have employed me, they know. It doesn't go well with me when everyone, media and others, they portray me as a liar, including [former] Public Protector [Thuli Madonsela]. It is an insult for people to say I lied about matric. It doesn't go well with me when everyone portrays me as a liar, including public protector,” he said.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela had published a report into her office’s investigation into the SABC. She found that Motsoeneng should not have been employed at the SABC as he did not have a matric.

Motsoeneng insisted that even though he does not have a matric, he had the required skills to work at the broadcaster and had risen through the ranks and even trained high profile individuals who were more qualified than him.

He also told the commission that he had visited the controversial Gupta family compound in Saxonwold numerous times.

The former SABC boss said he enjoyed curry along with former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo. Mokhobo had testified that Motsoeneng had ambushed her to go and meet the Guptas at their home in Saxonwold. She said he was not aware where they were going and Motsoeneng refused to disclose, but she decided to go with him anyway.

Motsoeneng denied that he had ambushed Mokhobo into the meeting and said the former CEO was well aware of where they were going as they had discussed the issue the day before.

He explained he felt it was important that they meet with the Guptas as part of compliance.