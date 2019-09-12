Former SABC Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Mostsoeneng at the Zondo commission. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will conclude his evidence at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, Motsoeneng denied deciding to dismiss SABC employees who did not agree with his editorial decisions.



Motsoeneng said he had no reason to interfere in the jobs of SABC editorial staff because they did not report to him and as such he had no powers to dismiss them.

SABC employees including; Krivani Pillay, Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Foeta Krige were part of the so-called "SABC 8" who faced a disciplinary hearing and were later fired by the public broadcaster. Their dismissal was successfully challenged in court.



Motsoeneng explained that he was approached by former SABC head of news Simon Tebele who said there was "blood on the floor because people (SABC staff) were defying him".

He told Tebele that if people did not follow his rules than he should take action and not come to him.

WATCH FEED HERE



Motsoeneng said if there was anyone he could have taken action against it would have been Tebele and not the SABC editorial staff.



"I would never allow that to happen."

He said he was not involved in all dismissals and says some people used his name while wanting fire people.