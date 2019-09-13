Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue hearing SABC related evidence as part of its investigation into state capture. On Friday morning the inquiry will hear evidence from the acting chief executive officer of the South African Bureau of Standards Garth Strachan.

On Thursday the commission wrapped up hearing evidence from former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

He denied making irregular appointments while he held a powerful position at the public broadcaster.

The ACM leader had been accused of unlawfully giving the go-ahead for human resources at the SABC to make various promotions and appointments.

The SABC editorial report which was released in August recommended found that various appointments and promotions should be reviewed by the SABC.

“Human Resources must do an audit of the appointments, promotions or sideways shifts of senior news management, particularly Nothando Maseko, Sebolelo Ditlhakanyane and Charles Matlou. Where the records are found to be incomplete and the gap is not explained, the appointment/promotion must be reversed and the position re-advertised, with the person currently occupying it being invited to reapply,” Thloloe said.

WATCH FEED HERE

These individuals were seen to be close allies of Motsoeneng and had carried out his instructions on various occasions.

Motsoeneng told the commission that he felt attacked when he was accused of making appointments as he did not have the power to do so.

“It is a malicious gathering of information because it is incorrect that I appointed people irregularly. Chairperson the custodian of appointments is Human Resources. So how can Hlaudi wake in the morning and appoint someone? Even if I tried HR would say no. If I appointed someone that would a process of HR. I did not appoint those people,” said Motsoeneng.