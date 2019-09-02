Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Monday morning hear state capture evidence related to the SABC with key witnesses expected to testify. SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini, chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe and the head of news Phathiswa Magopeni will testify.

The commission will also hear briefly from former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana who will wrap up his evidence.

Last week, the commission heard aviation-related state capture evidence.

On Friday the commission heard from the chief risk officer at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Mark Phakamile Mainganya.



Mainganya explained in detail the corporation's measures in awarding funding. The IDC funds developing organisations and is often seen as a source of funding by up and coming enterprises.



The IDC's advancing of a loan to a company called the EML came under the spotlight. The corporation awarded the company R12.5 million in funding in 2017.



It was revealed at the commission that the IDC had been unaware that EML Energy had been providing excess fuel to the SA Express, which it had a contract with.



Mainganya told the commission that the IDC was unaware of EML supplying too much fuel.



EML had approached the corporation for more funding, however, this request was never approved.

Other aviation-related evidence that the commission heard last week was in relation to SA Express and a dodgy tender.



On Thursday, the director at Neo Solutions Vivien Natasen took the stand.



Natasen had admitted during his first appearance in July that his company had received R10 million from SA express former executive Brian Van Wyk. He said he did not know that the money was the proceeds of possible corruption and kept the money as a favour to Van Wyk.



Natasen explained that he had made a cash payment of R300 000 to Van Wyk after he requested it to purchase a vintage car. He insisted that he did not find it unusual that the former SA Express executive had requested cash as he had the money available.