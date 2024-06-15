LIVE | Government gives update on its readiness to host 2024 Presidential Inauguration

GOVERMENT READY TO HOST PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION Government is updating the media on the state of readiness for the upcoming Presidential Inauguration.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on Wednesday. Cyril Ramaphosa Ramaphosa was re-elected president of South Africa for the second term. His election took place on Friday night in Cape Town during the first sitting of parliament.

This was as the seventh administration was birthed. Report by Kamogelo Moichela ANC SECRETARY GENERAL FIKILE MBALULA BRIEFS MEDIA ON GNU

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says the Government of National Unity (GNU) has been established and that parties of the GNU have agreed on an all inclusive dialogue. In the coming days, the ANC will be engaging all parties. The presidential inauguration will take place on June 19. Thereafter, an all inclusive GNU government will be established.

"We demonstrated we ready to set aside our differences," Mbalula said. He said a major breakthrough was made on Friday during the first sitting of the National Assembly. Mbalula said South Africa was maturing and "Nelson Mandela was shining on us yesterday".

"This country is full of possibilities and for that we say long live South Africa, long live!" Report by Robin-Lee Francke NCOP ELECTS NEW CHIEF WHIP - KENNETH MMOIEMANG

The ANC's Kenneth Mmoiemang of the Northern Cape has been elected as Chief Whip of the NCOP. He accepted the nomination with a big smile. Mmoiemang was sworn in uncontested as no other nominations were made. Report by Robin-Lee Francke NCOP ELECTS NEW CHAIRPERSON - REFILWE MTSHWENI-TSIPANE

Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has been elected as the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces. Addressing members following her election, she thanked members for voting for her. "It is indeed an honour to serve the Constitution," she said as she outlined the various strategic programmes involving the NCOP. She added that great strides have been made by the NCOP thus far including strategic oversight summits.

She also gave her assurance that she would execute her obligations of her office in line with the Constitution, informing the House that she has an 'open-door' policy for all. Report by Robin-Lee Francke CHIEF JUSTICE OFFICIALLY SWEARS IN NCOP MEMBERS

Permanent delegates will now be sworn in. Names will be called per province. They take an oath before the Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo. Delegates will also need to sign the two copies of their certificates and leave it on their table. CHIEF JUSTICE BEGINS NCOP PROCEEDINGS Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has kicked off proceedings for the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The National anthem was sung by the Parliamentary Choir. Religious leaders have been asked to bless the house.

Report by Robin-Lee Francke PARLIAMENTARY CHOIR GEARS UP FOR START OF NCOP SITTING The Parliamentary Choir welcomes delegates to the Cape Town ICC ahead of the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces on Saturday. The choir is expected to later sing the national anthem that will indicate the start of the NCOP's sitting where members will elect the Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and Chief Whip of the Council.

Report by Robin-Lee Francke The NCOP in numbers - 54 permanent delegates will be sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

- 58 members of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party will not attend proceedings - The NCOP is made up of 90 delegates; 10 members from each province; six of those are permanent members and the remaining four are special delegates - each province has 10 representatives

The first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will take place on Saturday following Friday's first sitting of the National Assembly, hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected to serve a second term as President, while Thoko Didiza was named Speaker and Dr Annelie Lotriet named Deputy Speaker. On Friday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) also confirmed that his party agreed to be part of a Government of National Unity (GNU). Steenhuisen called the formation of a GNU a landmark decision, pointing out that the DA joins the national government alongside the ANC in the three largest provinces: Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal.

How the NCOP proceedings will unfold The NCOP consists of 90 provincial delegates; each province is equally represented by 10 delegates in the NCOP, collectively referred to as provincial delegations. Parties represented in the provincial legislature are entitled to delegates in the province’s delegation in proportion to their representation in the provincial legislature.

A provincial delegation consists of six permanent delegates and four special delegates. The four special delegates consist of the Premier of the province and three other special delegates assigned from members of the provincial legislature. Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and Chief Whip of the Council vote Chief Justice Raymond Zondo calls for the nomination of candidates for election to the post of Chairperson.

If only one valid nomination is received, Chief Justice Zondo declares the nominated candidate duly elected. • If more than one valid nomination is received, a vote is taken by secret ballot. Heads of delegations will cast the vote on behalf of each province, so there will be nine votes. • Proceedings are suspended until the results of the voting can be announced to the House.

• After the announcement of the elected candidate, the Chairperson takes the chair, expresses his or her sense of the honour conferred upon him or her and presides over the election of the Deputy Chairperson. The same process is followed for the election of the Deputy Chairperson, and then the Chief Whip. • The Chairperson adjourns the House.