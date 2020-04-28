LIVE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives update on Covid-19 in SA

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will provide an update on South Africa's response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday night.





The minister will be joined by Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, provincial MEC’s and experts from NICD, who will unpack the country's situational analysis and provide clarity on the way forward into a post-lockdown scenario.





Mkhize is also expected to provide more information on the 217 Cuban healthcare professionals and technical staff who arrived in the country early on Monday to assist South Africa's strained public healthcare system in dealing with the pandemic.





South Africa is currently in Day 32 of an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.