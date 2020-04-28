NewsPolitics
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize File picture: GCIS
LIVE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives update on Covid-19 in SA

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will provide an update on South Africa's response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday night. 

The minister will be joined by Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, provincial MEC’s and experts from NICD, who will unpack the country's situational analysis and provide clarity on the way forward into a post-lockdown scenario.

Mkhize is also expected to provide more information on the 217 Cuban healthcare professionals and technical staff who arrived in the country early on Monday to assist South Africa's strained public healthcare system in dealing with the pandemic.

South Africa is currently in Day 32 of an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. 

WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:


On Friday the country is expected to scale down to a Stage 4 lockdown which will see the easing of some restrictionson business as well as permitted services and an expanded list of permitted purchases.

The national coronavirus command cluster warned earlier on Tuesday that more stringent health measures will be expected from employers.

Under the easing of the lockdown, the following will be allowed:

  1. Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food; 

  2. The sale of hot cooked food, only for home delivery; 

  3. Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms; 

  4. Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household cleaning products, and personal protective equipment; 

  5. Products for the care of babies and toddlers; 

  6. Personal toiletries, including haircare, body and face care products, rollons, deodorants, dental care products; 

  7. Medical and hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal protective equipment; 

  8. Fuel and lighting, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas; 

  9. Airtime and electricity 

  10. Hardware, components and supplies required by any qualified tradespersons solely for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential homes; 

  11. Hardware, components and supplies required by any entity engaged in the provision of essential services for any project related to the provision of water, electricity or other essential services; 

  12. Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work; 

  13. Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of any these products; 

  14. Textiles required to produce face masks, and other personal protective equipment; 

  15. Winter clothing, bedding and heaters; 

  16. Children’s clothing; 

  17. Stationery and educational books; 

  18. Tobacco products; 

  19. Personal ICT equipment including computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipment

