LIVE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize gives update on Covid-19 in SA
Under the easing of the lockdown, the following will be allowed:
-
Any food product, including non-alcoholic beverages and animal food;
-
The sale of hot cooked food, only for home delivery;
-
Toilet Paper, sanitary pads, sanitary tampons, condoms;
-
Hand sanitiser, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use, household cleaning products, and personal protective equipment;
-
Products for the care of babies and toddlers;
-
Personal toiletries, including haircare, body and face care products, rollons, deodorants, dental care products;
-
Medical and hospital Supplies, medicine, equipment and personal protective equipment;
-
Fuel and lighting, including coal, wood, paraffin and gas;
-
Airtime and electricity
-
Hardware, components and supplies required by any qualified tradespersons solely for the purpose of emergency repairs at residential homes;
-
Hardware, components and supplies required by any entity engaged in the provision of essential services for any project related to the provision of water, electricity or other essential services;
-
Components for vehicles undergoing emergency repairs where such vehicle is used by a person engaged in essential services work;
-
Chemicals, packaging and ancillary products used in the production of any these products;
-
Textiles required to produce face masks, and other personal protective equipment;
-
Winter clothing, bedding and heaters;
-
Children’s clothing;
-
Stationery and educational books;
-
Tobacco products;
-
Personal ICT equipment including computers, mobile telephones and other home office equipmentIOL
