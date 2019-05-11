Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), speaks at the podium at the results centre in Pretoria. File picture: Ben Curtis/AP

Johannesburg - South Africa's Independent Electoral Commission is announcing the final results for the 2019 general elections at its national results centre in Centurion.



President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the announcement and law enforcement agencies cleared the results centre of party officials and journalists late on Saturday to secure the venue.





Earlier on Saturday a number of smaller parties threatened to approach the court to prevent the IEC from officially releasing the results until they were satified that a proper investigation had been conducted into allegations of double voting.





Twenty people people have been arrested for allegedly voting twice in the election.





Thirty-one political parties are contesting the IEC's voter numbers citing irregularities and discrepancies in the IEC's running of the elections.





In a letter from Moolman and Mienaar Attorneys, the parties gave the IEC a deadline of 11 am on Saturday to institute an independent investigation into the allegations of double voting, the "indelible" ink allegedly being of inferior quality and discarded ballot boxes found lying on the street.





The parties are demanding a rerun of the general election but the IEC has vowed to oppose any court action by them.



