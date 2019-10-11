Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday to listen to the judgment on his application for a permanent stay of prosecution of his arms deal corruption charges.
Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esten Steyn are expected to deliver the judgment at about 9.30 am.
Although a large crowd of his supporters are nowhere to be seen, the presence of a contingent of journalists and Zuma’s bodyguards indicate there is a judgment to be delivered.
Among those seen arriving at court are Zuma’s die-hard supporters including former provincial deputy speaker Meshack Radebe and former ANC secretary at the Moses Mabhida Region Mzi Zuma.