Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko/African News Agency (ANA)



Phumza Macanda, the National Treasury's chief director of communication, is expected to take the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.

The commission, which is sitting in Parktown, Johannesburg, is also expected to hear testimony from Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi, the former owner of The New Age newspaper and ANN7, which he purchased from the Gupta family. Manyi's media ventures folded despite his attempt to rebrand them under the AfroVoice label.





Manyi is scheduled to be cross-examined after Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) boss Phumla Williams implicated him in her evidence.





Last week the commission heard from National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane how the axing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister and the appointment of Des Van Rooyen as his replacement resulted in an estimated R378 billion loss to the economy in December 2016.





