LIVE: MK Party leader, Jacob Zuma address country

"Zuma will address the nation at a pivotal media conference regarding the current political situation and ongoing developments in South Africa," the MK Party said in a statement.

Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party leader, Jacob Zuma, is expected to address the country on Sunday.

The MK Party said Zuma is expected to discuss a range of topics that are currently vital to the national discourse and the future trajectory of the nation.

The Party has filed another application, this time with the Electoral Court to have the May 29 election results declared invalid.

The party believes that the process was not free and fair.

The MK Party wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to call for a re-run of the elections.