LIVE: Mkhize and social cluster ministers brief nation on lockdown regulations

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to hold a briefing on the country's measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Mkhize is expected to be joined by other ministers from the social cluster. The briefing is expected to get under way at 3pm. The minister's address comes as the country's confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise. On Sunday, the official statistics stood at 276 242 with 134 874 recoveries. Deaths have been recorded at 4 079. Over 2 million tests have been conducted. On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and warned that the Covid-19 storm had arrived as cases sharply increase. He said the country's provinces were expected to peak at a different time between August and September.





He said scientific modelling had shown that the country could see between 40 000 and 50 000 deaths by November. However, it was possible to stop this through the continued adherence to regulations and social distancing measures.

Ramaphosa also announced various measures that the government has had to apply to help alleviate pressure on the healthcare system. These measures include a return of the ban on alcohol sales and the reintroduction of a nighttime curfew between 9pm and 4am.

Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma explained that these measures were needed to curb the spread of the virus. She said the government was not trying to take away people's rights.

"It should not be seen that the government is limiting our rights. Government is trying to limit the spread of the virus because the spread happens through the movement of people. For this reason, the curfew has been brought back," she explained.

The government said people could email [email protected] for comments on the regulations.

Political Bureau