LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 lockdown

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the presidency has announced. "The president’s address follows a meeting earlier this week of the National Coronavirus Command Council and meetings today [Saturday] of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet," the presidency said in a statement on Saturday afternoon. The president’s address would be broadcast live on television and radio and would be streamed live on a range of online platforms, the presidency said. There has been widespread speculation this week about whether Ramaphosa will soon announce a move to Covid-19 level 2 regulations and the much anticipated lifting of the ban on tobacco products and alcohol sales.

After a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where recommendations from the forum of directors general of government departments to this effect were received, the president initially agreed to make the announcement on Sunday night. This would follow a consultative meeting with provincial premiers on Saturday.

However, on Wednesday well-placed sources said he might decide to do so sooner, partly because the eagerly-awaited agreement to lift the ban on tobacco sales could otherwise well unravel before Sunday as wrangling among cabinet members continued.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who signed off on the regulation maintaining the ban in terms of the Disaster Management Act, are understood to oppose the move.

Tobacco industry insiders noted that there have repeatedly been rumours in recent months that the ban, which took effect on March 27, may be lifted. But it is widely accepted that the ban has become a liability for the Ramaphosa administration, robbing it both of desperately needed tax revenue and popular support.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has voiced support for lifting both bans to preserve industry jobs.

Cosatu's parliamentary convener Matthew Parks said this week saw extensive talks at consultative forum Nedlac with the alcohol industry, which indicated it would accept restrictions in return for being allowed to resume trade.