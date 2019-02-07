President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address. Picture: GCIS

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament. Pressure is mounting on Ramaphosa to deliver a speech that will settle the markets, attract investments and fight corruption.

Opposition parties said the country was at a crossroads and required decisive leadership to rescue it.

They wanted the economy to grow above 1% in order to create more jobs.

Millions of South Africans remained unemployed, and Statistics SA has said the unemployment rate was above 27%.

However, opposition parties said that despite mountains of evidence in various commissions of inquiry, Ramaphosa had not acted and brought top ANC politicians who have been implicated to justice.

