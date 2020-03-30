LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives update on coronavirus lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday night addressing the nation to provide an update on the measures currently being undertaken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The president's address follows a meeting of the National Command Council on Sunday which assessed the efficacy of the national lockdown which came into effect at midnight on Thursday. South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases increased by 93 and was at 1280 on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. He also announced that a second person had died from the virus. Mkhize identified the patient as a 74-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 and who had been in ICU on ventilation in Ladysmith, Free State. WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:

"It is with sadness that we announce the second death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19. The 74-year-old male had been in ICU and ventilation in a private hospital in Ladysmith. He had travelled to Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu like symptoms," Mkhize said in a statement.

"He was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on the 27th March 2020. It has been reported to us that the deceased patient had an underlying skin cancer condition (melanoma), which had already complicated. He presented with the following symptoms: respiratory distress, shortness of breath, cardiac failure, decreased saturation and his temperature was above 38 degrees."

Mkhize said the man's family, 14 health workers, including three specialist doctors, who were in contact with him were now in quarantine and were being monitored.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL