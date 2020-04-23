LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa gives update on SA's Covid-19 lockdown

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation tonight on whether the country will ease out of the lockdown.

The lockdown, which began last month, is expected to end on April 30 following a two-week extension as the county battles to deal with the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The lockdown's implementation saw the closure of none essential businesses and the strict requirement for South Africans to social distance by staying at home. Citizens were only permitted to leave their homes to obtain essential services.





The SA National Defence Force was deployed to assist the SA Police Service to ensure compliance with the lockdown. Additional deployment of over 70 000 soldiers has been approved by Ramaphosa which will cost R4.6 billion.





The president had addressed the nation on Tuesday on the economic and social stimulus measures to help ease pressure on citizens and businesses that have been heavily affected by the national lockdown.





The package will include an increase in spending of R40 billion on health to help procure essential personal protective equipment and other needed goods. The package will also include an expansion of the social grant system which will see grant recipients receive additional money for the next six months, R300 in May and R500 from June. The unemployed will also get to benefit with a payment of R 350 from the coronavirus relief scheme.





Municipalities and businesses struggling with the closure of the economy will also benefit from various schemes.





So far, the country has recorded 3635 confirmed cases, with 65 deaths and 1055 recoveries.





Over 133 774 tests have been conducted as of April 22.





