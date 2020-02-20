EFF leader Julius Malema accussed President Cyril Ramaphosa of Gender Based Violence during the SONA debate. Malema had been accused of abusing his wife by ANC MP Jacob Boy Mamabolo. Pictures: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday reply to the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament in Cape Town. Ramaphosa delivered the SONA on 13 February to a Joint Sitting of Parliament, where he tackled issues such as youth unemployment and the Eskom power crisis.

Members of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces have over the last two days debated the SONA.

The SONA debate got heated as ANC MP Boy Mamabolo sparked chaos by demanding answers from EFF leader Julius Malema over claims he was abusing his wife.

Malema later accused Ramaphosa of abusing his late wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.