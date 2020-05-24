LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses SA on Covid-19 developments

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 7pm on Sunday evening on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The president’s address follows recent meetings of Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council, and the President’s Coordinating Council, which considered the prospects for the country’s progression from Covid-19 alert level four to alert level three of the national lockdown, the Presidency said in a statement.

As part of exploring possible prospects and assessing the continuing health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic, Ramaphosa had also held consultative meetings with the business, labour, and community constituencies of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac); leaders of political parties represented in Parliament; traditional leaders; leadership of interfaith communities; the South African Council of Churches; and the tourism industry, which was the single largest source of employment in the private sector.

On Saturday Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa have risen to 21 343, with 10 more deaths reported. This brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the country to 407.