LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic
Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.
The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council earlier in the day, the Presidency said.
The address comes as the number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa continues to spike, with the Department of Health announcing on Saturday night that the country now has 264 184 confirmed cases.
This is an increase of 13 497 new cases on the previous day's figures.
The death toll rose by 111 to 3 971 in total.
According to a Reuters tally, South Africa has the 10th most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.
The country is on day 108 of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions have been eased to alert level 3.