President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS
LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council earlier in the day, the Presidency said.

The address comes as the number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa continues to spike, with the Department of Health announcing on Saturday night that the country now has 264 184 confirmed cases. 

This is an increase of 13 497 new cases on the previous day's figures. 

The death toll rose by 111 to 3 971 in total.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng, the current epicentre of the coronavirus in South Africa, stands at 93 044 with 580 deaths reported and 29 038 recoveries.

The Western Cape, which was previously the worst affected province, now has 77 339 positive cases and still has the highest death toll at 2 333.

According to a Reuters tally, South Africa has the 10th most confirmed coronavirus cases in the world.

The country is on day 108 of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions have been eased to alert level 3. 

