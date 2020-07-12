LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Sunday on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President's Coordinating Council earlier in the day, the Presidency said.

The address comes as the number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa continues to spike, with the Department of Health announcing on Saturday night that the country now has 264 184 confirmed cases.

This is an increase of 13 497 new cases on the previous day's figures.