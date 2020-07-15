LIVE: Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

President Cyril Ramaphosa will interact with communities across the nation from 6pm through a virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus.

This is the second virtual Presidential Imbizo on Coronavirus following the inaugural one on July 1.







The presidential imbizo is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with the government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges.





Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the presidential imbizo will take the form of a virtual engagement in which communities are invited to participate through community radio stations, TV channels and social media.





Members of the public can submit their questions to President Ramaphosa by calling +27 78 799 4480 or on social media using #PresidentialImbizo





It will be broadcast on community radio, TV channels and social media.





IOL



