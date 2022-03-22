LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses nation on update to SA’s Covid-19 response

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on developments around South Africa’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ramaphosa has been under pressure to end the State of Disaster, which has been in place since March two years ago.

The DA and AfriForum were among organisations who had expressed their intentions to take the government to court in a bid for the State of Disaster to end as the country was no longer in a crisis, they said. Under the State of Disaster, government has sought to minimise the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and introduced regulations including mask wearing and social distancing in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The State of Disaster also saw spectators banned at stadiums and there were limitations on the number of people allowed at public functions such as church.

At least 100 000 have lost their lives in Covid-19 related deaths since March 2020, with millions of people being infected with the virus. Millions have since vaccinated as the government has made available vaccines, but there is a fear among some quarters that not enough of the local population, particularly those under 35, who have vaccinated. WATCH ADDRESS HERE

