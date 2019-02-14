President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation address in Parliament. PHOTO: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the National Assembly to respond to the debate on his State of the Nation Address last week, which focussed on economic development, job creation and enhancing the capacity of the state.

During his SONA address, the president outlined five key tasks required to grow South Africa. They are:

* Accelerating inclusive growth and creating jobs;

* Improving the education system and developing the skills the country needs now and into the future;

* Improving the conditions of life for all South Africans, especially the poor;

* Stepping up the fight against corruption and state capture; and

* Strengthening the capacity of the state to address the needs of the people.





Over the past two days, political parties voiced their opinion of the president's plans, with many urging him to formulate a concrete plan to deal with Eskom in the light of the latest round of load shedding and the revelation that the utility was on the verge of bankruptcy.





WATCH THE PRESIDENT'S RESPONSE HERE: