President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is updating South Africa on State Capture and the development around embattled power utility Eskom as he replies to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday Ramaphosa is expected to discuss the government’s plans for Eskom and measures to stabilise the power utility’s finances.

He will also provide an update on legislation regarding the functions and powers of traditional leaders in South Africa.

"He is expected to indicate whether government will give effect to the December 2000 Cabinet Committee recommendations on the amendment of Chapters 7 and 12 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, for the purposes of clarifying the role of traditional leaders," the Presidency said in a statement.

"Following the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation’s reply on 14 November 2018 on the downgrading of the South African Embassy in Israel to a liaison office, the President is expected to outline progress on the matter."

