Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Parliament to attend his first question and answer session since he was elected into office.





Ramaphosa was elected as President of the Republic of South Africa on February 15, days after former President Jacob Zuma stepped down.





He is expected to answer questions from opposition parties issues ranging from Zuma's legal fees to land expropriation without compensation.





The IFP will question Ramaphosa on whether he will give effect to the 2000 Cabinet Committee recommendation that chapters 7 and 12 of the Constitution be amended for the purpose of clarifying the powers and roles of traditional leaders.





The NFP will ask questions on the President's plans to restore public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), after 8 years of malfunctioning, maladministration and political interference.





Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to also attend his first Q&A next week.





Watch the president's Q&A below:












