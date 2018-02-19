Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is replying to the debate on his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.

On Monday, a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces debated the newly-elected president’s maiden SONA.

The debate saw opposition MPs asking oral questions about the president's speech.

Last week's SONA capped a week in which the ruling ANC took the decision to recall Jacob Zuma from his position as president. On Wednesday night Zuma bowed to pressure and announced his resignation, clearing the way for Ramaphosa to become the next president of South Africa.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa was elected as South Africa's fifth post-apartheid president by MPs in Parliament and he was duly sworn in later the same day.

