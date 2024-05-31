LIVE RESULTS | Elections 2024: ANC stronghold in KZN, eThekwini, looks set to fall to the MK Party

eThekwini, the ANC's stronghold in KZN, looks set to fall to the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) which is ravaging ANC and IFP support in KwaZulu-Natal, internal projections from former president Jacob Zuma's fledgling party reveal. MK is expected to lose less than 40 out of the 869 voting districts in eThekwini - signalling the final nail in the coffin for the ANC in the province.

Those lost so far include affluent DA areas like Kloof, Hillcrest and Durban North which include Umhlanga. In the King Cetshwayo region the party is expected to lose less than 10 wards of the 107 based on number crunches. MK provincial co-ordinator Buhle Khumalo also confirmed to IOL that it lost in 3 wards in UMhlathuze, the third largest Municipality in KZN. Two wards here were retained by the DA and one by the IFP. But, the losses are minimal as the results show the party heading for an unprecedented victory in KZN. "Counting is still continuing but we are very happy with our outcome so far. We are expecting our numbers to still significantly increase but all good so far," Khumalo added.

- Report by Zohra Teke The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) slammed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for what it described as “incompetence” after the results dashboard was offline for almost two hours on Friday morning. It said the crashing of the dashboard highlighted the incompetence and inability of the IEC to safeguard democracy.

“This incompetence was first witnessed on voting day when the VMD machines were not fully functional in many voting stations across the country," it said in a statement. "This resulted in long lines and a longer voting process which were not properly managed by the institution.” The EFF said this was concerning and warranted a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

Read more on the IEC results board here. - Report by Kamogelo Moichela Upbeat DA leader John Steenhuisen said they were “feeling good” and confident about their results in the May 29 elections.

Video: Sihle Mlambo / IOL The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) slams the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for what it describes as “incompetence” after the results dashboard was offline for almost two hours on Friday morning. It said the crashing of the dashboard highlighted the incompetence and inability of the IEC to safeguard democracy.

“This incompetence was first witnessed on voting day when the VMD machines were notfully functional in many voting stations across the country. This resulted in long lines and alonger voting process which were not properly managed by the institution,” it said in a statement. The EFF said this was concerning and warranted a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and integrity in the electoral process. - Report by Kamogelo Moichela

The upbeat Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said they were “feeling good” and confident about their results in the May 29 elections. “Feeling good, feeling confident," he said arriving at the national Results Centre in Midrand on Friday. "We are the only party in Parliament on the growth trajectory with seats and an ANC below 50%, what more could you want as a democrat out of the election."

- Report by Sihle Mlambo Interesting to note that with 41.78% of the votes counted in KwaZulu-Natal, Thanasagren Moodley, well-known Durban comedian popularly known as “Karou Charou” secured 4,258 votes, ahead of Gayton Mckenzie's Patriot Alliance in the province. - Report by Se-Anne Rall

9:15am: The IEC election results dashboard is back after almost two hours of being offline. With 55.19% votes validated, the ANC have 41.95% (3,256,822 votes) nationally. The DA has 23.66% (1,837,069 votes) and the MK Party has 10.90% (846,489), followed by the EFF with 9.57% (742,942 votes) and the PA with 2.74% (212,782 votes).

Update: The IEC results board is back online.



The IEC confirmed that it has experienced glitches in the replication of data from its national data centre including other ROCs.



However, the data in the data centre remains intact and the results have not been compromised. @IOL pic.twitter.com/ByxD1fPip3 — Kamogelo Vega (@Kamogelo_Vegaa) May 31, 2024 9am: With over 40% of the vote counted in KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party is the forerunner with more than 500,000 votes followed ANC with 210,361 and the IFP trails closely behind with 201,791. The DA holds with fourth spot with 166,261 votes.

- Report by Dhivana Rajgopaul 8.45am: The IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery on Firday, apologised for the results system crash and announced that results should be back online in another 30 minutes. The screens at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand and other provincial centres have gone offline for over an hour.

Mosery said when the system went offline, the count was at 54%, but they were now at the 58% mark. Addressing any possible conspiracy about the results and the crash, he said: “At all our capturing offices in the municipalities, we have a party liaison committees who are capturing the results. “They know what came from the station, there is always a check,” said Mosery.

- Report by Sihle Mlambo 7.30am: The IEC’s election results dashboard has gone offline. The dashboard is temporarily not displaying any results data about the elections nationwide. According to reports, the dashboard is down at the results centers across the country.

- Report by Sihle Mlambo Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party continues to dominate at the polls, effectively kicking the Economic Freedom Fighters into fourth spot, nationally. With 12,050 of 23,293 Voting Districts completed, the ANC is at 42.34 percent, with the DA on 23.38 percent and the MK Party at 10.77 percent.

Counting continues with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) set to deliver results within the seven-day deadline. Source: IEC IEC explains process of capturing and validating votes

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is continuing with the process of capturing and validating votes following the completion of voting, earlier this week. “The process of results compilation entails ensuring accuracy and validation of the results. This process involves scanning each result slip to create an image of the result, double-blind capture of each result slip, and auditing each result slip by independent auditors. The result system was audited externally and parties had occasion to also audit,” the IEC said. A result is only considered complete when a result slip has been scanned into an image, captured on the results system, audited by independent auditors, and gone through the automated result system exception parameters.

According to the Electoral Act, the IEC has seven days to announce the results. - Report by Robin-Lee Franke Counting is 51.92% completed by 6am with ANC, DA and MK Party still in top three positions

South Africans woke up to the news that counting was 51.92% completed on Friday morning at 6am. With just over 7.2 million votes counted, the African National Congress (ANC) had 42.34% (3,034,025 votes) while the Democratic Alliance had 23.39% (1,676,433 votes) and former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party had 10.77% ( 772,109 votes) nationally. - Report by Devereaux Morkel With a third of the votes counted, South Africa's ruling ANC is on course to win another general election but lose its 30-year-old outright majority, partial results showed Thursday.