LIVE RESULTS | Elections 2024: IEC says 99% of the votes have been counted

Almost there as more than 99% of the votes have been counted After around three days of counting the IEC has said that 99.19% of voting districts have been counted and updated. This is how the vote stands:

ANC - 6.3 million votes - 40.24% DA - 3.4 million votes - 21.71% MK - 2.3 million votes - 14.67%

EFF - 1.49 million votes - 9.47% IFP - 612,589 votes - 3.88% The IEC said around 15.7 million votes have been tabulated.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) noted earlier in the week that its elections projection model tool had predicted the ANC would get around 42%, the DA would get around 22%, the MK would get around 12.8% and the EFF would get around 9%. The CSIR made its first prediction at the 8.5% of the voting districts count mark. At that point, Professor Pravesh Debba warned that their MK predictions could be highly inflated or highly understated as they had no previous data to measure the MK. In the 2019 elections, they were just 2% off the mark with the big parties.

The CSIR appear to be just under 2% off the mark with the ANC, less than a percent off for the DA, accurate for the EFF, and understated the MK by 2%. Report by Sihle Mlambo IEC Results Julius Malema accepts election results EFF leader Julius Malema has announced that the red berets accept the results of the 2024 general elections. Malema expressed satisfaction that they had managed to push the ANC out of total power in the country.

“For the first time since 1994, the parliamentary majority of the ANC is broken and from now parliament will take decisions based on logic and sense and not on the entitlement of being the dominant party,” he said. Malema says they are willing and they prefer to work with the ANC because when the ANC is in defeated, they are humbled. He said they wanted to work with the ANC because when they lose, they never recover. He also explained their electoral losses, saying the former president Jacob Zuma backed faction in the ANC was voting for the EFF in 2019 elections. He said this faction had now returned to the MK party and they were content. He said the MK had the biggest impact on ANC voters.

Report by Sihle Mlambo Julius Malema Do not Try it - MK warns KZN coalition As political horsetrading begins the uMkhontoweSizwe Party (MK) has moved swiftly to warn parties against trying to stage a coup against the MK majority in KwaZulu-Natal. "It's clear we are the majority party in that province even as we dispute the election results. Our calculations show we are over the 50% threshold. We have raised several objections and want a recount. But that aside, if there are any coalition talks aimed at keeping us out of power in KZN that's not going to happen,” MK's head of elections, Muzi Ntshingila said.

“Those parties must know we are not going to accept any attempt at silencing us. The people have spoken, loud and clear and we will fulfil that mandate," Ntshingila added. His comments come amid hints of behind-the-scenes talks of an ANC/DA/IFP coalition in KZN to keep MK at bay which secured 44% of the votes in KZN with just over 97% of votes counted. Nationally, MK has emerged as the third largest party in the country at 14.79% - knocking out the EFF which secured 9.4% of the votes.

Ntshingila has also moved to ally fears around the uncertainty of an MK government from other party voters in KZN. He hit out at those causing fear-mongering. "We have remained and will continue to remain a disciplined party for all. Our aim is to rebuild our country based on those principles of inclusivity and security for all. People have suffered under the ANC government, and many have been excluded if you are not politically connected. KZN was captured by a few business people and the wealthy. That era is over. Our priority is service delivery for all," added Ntshingila. An announcement of the final election results is due tomorrow at 4pm.

Report by Zohra Teke Velenkosini Hlabisa says MPC meeting is on ‘to close that chapter’ IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa has confirmed several leading political parties, including the MK party, have approached them for informal coalition talks. Hlabisa said they were delaying all talks until they have a meeting with the other leaders of the Multi-Party Charter on Saturday evening.

“We have had calls saying let us talk. The IFP has taken a principled position to say let us do it correctly. “We are meeting the MPC today and we will find a way to close that chapter,” he said. IFP leadership will meet on Sunday and then talks can continue with other political parties, before a proposal is taken to the IFP’s national council within a week. Reported by Sihle Mlambo

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa addresses the media at the National Africa Restoration Alliance says something is not right The Africa Restoration Alliance has raised objections with the IEC over alleged discrepancies with votes. ARA Secretary General Marion Trout says they have lodged a section 55 objections application for alleged incidents in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Free State for various criminal activities during the election process. Trout said they had yet to hear any responses from the IEC. They said they had opened 20 criminal cases with SAPS for fraud, intimidation and assault.

In one instance, their party agent was allegedly physically handled by the presiding officer and kicked out of the voting station. “If they are transparent and fair, what do they have to hide? We are questioning the integrity of the elections, because if you look at it in a logical way, just numbers and the count slips loaded on the system, when it doesn't correlate, that is a red flag,” she said. Trout said there were voting stations where people went into voting stations wearing ARA T-shirts but they got zero votes in those voting districts.

“That is highly questionable,” she said. The ARA has secured 10,765 votes at the 98.72% voting districts counted mark. Report by Sihle Mlambo

ARA secretary general Marion Trout. FFPlus' Dr Pieter Groenewald says "too many" mistakes occurred on election day The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Dr Pieter Groenewald says he is not satisfied with the election results because of "too many" mistakes that occurred on election day May 29. He is one of the political leaders who have lately slammed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and accused it of rigging the elections. They now call for a recount.

Many of the complaints were from the voting stations where people were either turned away or ballot boxes were allegedly tampered with. This also includes the results board being out of service for almost two hours on Friday morning. "I am not happy but it is not a matter of cowards or crying...we don't cry, we take full responsibility but that is not acceptable, especially when you have an election where you know it's on a knife edge," he said.

Groenewald said the IEC should have ensured that the small mistakes were dealt with. - Report and video by Kamogelo Moichela ACT Leader, Ace Magashule, calls for a recount, says votes were rigged

African Congress for Transformation (ACT) leader Ace Magashule reiterates his position that the votes were rigged. Magashule told the on Saturday morning that his party has lodged an objection with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), calling for a recount of the elections. "We are calling for a recount, we are not the only party, we are going to meet with UDM.. we have met with Freedom Front Plus , MK Party, Hope SA and others have gone to court to lodge a complaint," he said.

"We are just waiting for the IEC response... Even in the Western Cape, all parties except the DA are calling for a recount." ACT leader Ace Magashule told the media on Saturday morning that his party has lodged an objection with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), calling for a recount of the elections. - Report and video by Kamogelo Moichela

Mmusi Maimane responds to John Steenhuisen: "His math is not mathing" Build One South Africa Leader, Mmusi Maimane, talks to IOL about the future of his party, and takes a swipe at Democratic Alliance Leader, John Steenhuisen. Maimane also addressed what he hopes to see in the coming days as South Africa moves to a coalition government.

- Report and video by Kim Kay 10.30am UPDATE MK rejects the results, calls for recount The MK party’s head of elections, Muzi Ntshingila, says the party is rejecting the outcome of the results displayed on the results board at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand. At midnight, Ntshingila told an impromptu press briefing that they were not satisfied with the response from the IEC after they raised several objections about the results.

He said they were Elections 2024: MK party demands recount. With the counting of voting districts now at 99% on Saturday morning in KZN, the MK is in the lead in KZN with 1.5 million votes or 44.94%. “We can't be at 45%,” Ntshingila told journalists.”We can't sit back and watch democracy be destroyed,” he said, alleging the results captured did not match the results from their agents.

Report by Sihle Mlambo Julius Malema to outline EFF's way forward after poor elections showing Against the background of less than par electoral performance, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander-in-Chief (CIC) Julius Malema is expected to outline the programme for his party going forward on Saturday at Midday at the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand. This is as the party trails behind the likes of the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK).

The EFF is set to lose some of its gains from the last election by as much as two percent. The top five include the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with the EFF sitting in fourth place. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is occupying the sixth spot. The EFF is well over the one million mark.

- Report by Kamogelo Moichela More than 96% of votes counted According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the organisation is almost done with tabulating the May 29 Election results. The IEC said it has completed 96.88% of the national vote.

The ANC remains in the top spot with 6,118,557 votes and that translates to 40.2% of the vote. The DA is in second place with 3,303,614 votes which translates to 21.71% of the national vote. The MK party has secured 2,245,791 votes and now has 14.76% of the vote.