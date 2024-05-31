Independent Online
LIVE RESULTS | Elections 2024: MK Party continues to dominate at polls, surging passed EFF nationally to take third spot

Follow IOL for up-to-date results from the National and Provincial Elections 2024.

Published 23m ago

Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party continues to dominate at the polls, effectively kicking the Economic Freedom Fighters into fourth spot, nationally.

With 12,050 of 23,293 Voting Districts completed, the ANC is at 42.34 percent, with the DA on 23.38 percent and the MK Party at 10.77 percent.

Counting continues with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) set to deliver results within the seven-day deadline.

During the final press conference for the day on Thursday, the IEC’s general manager Granville Abrahams said they had counted at least 55% of the votes, but there some delays on the board in order to ensure accuracy.

Source: IEC

