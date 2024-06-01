LIVE RESULTS | Elections 2024: MK wants a recount as party gets 45% in KZN

MK rejects the results, calls for recount The MK party’s head of elections, Muzi Ntshingila, says the party is rejecting the outcome of the results displayed on the results board at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand. At midnight, Ntshingila told an impromptu press briefing that they were not satisfied with the response from the IEC after they raised several objections about the results.

He said they were demanding a manual recount of the results. With the counting of voting districts now at 99% on Saturday morning in KZN, the MK is in the lead in KZN with 1.5 million votes or 44.94%. “We can't be at 45%,” Ntshingila told journalists.”We can't sit back and watch democracy be destroyed,” he said, alleging the results captured did not match the results from their agents.

Report: Sihle Mlambo Julius Malema to outline EFF's way forward after poor elections showing Against the background of less than par electoral performance, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander-in-Chief (CIC) Julius Malema is expected to outline the programme for his party going forward on Saturday at Midday at the National Results Operations Centre (ROC) in Midrand. This is as the party trails behind the likes of the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK).

The EFF is set to lose some of its gains from the last election by as much as two percent. The top five include the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) with the EFF sitting in fourth place. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) is occupying the sixth spot. The EFF is well over the one million mark.

Report by Kamogelo Moichela More than 96% of votes counted According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the organisation is almost done with tabulating the May 29 Election results. The IEC said it has completed 96.88% of the national vote.

The ANC remains in the top spot with 6,118,557 votes and that translates to 40.2% of the vote. The DA is in second place with 3,303,614 votes which translates to 21.71% of the national vote. The MK party has secured 2,245,791 votes and now has 14.76% of the vote.