LIVE RESULTS | Elections 2024: The IEC election results dashboard is back with 55.19% completed, and ANC stand at 41.95% nationally

9:15am: The IEC election results dashboard is back after almost two hours of being offline. With 55.19% votes validated, the ANC have 41.95% (3,256,822 votes) nationally.

The DA has 23.66% (1,837,069 votes) and the MK Party has 10.90% (846,489), followed by the EFF with 9.57% (742,942 votes) and the PA with 2.74% (212,782 votes). Update: The IEC results board is back online.



The IEC confirmed that it has experienced glitches in the replication of data from its national data centre including other ROCs.



However, the data in the data centre remains intact and the results have not been compromised. @IOL pic.twitter.com/ByxD1fPip3 — Kamogelo Vega (@Kamogelo_Vegaa) May 31, 2024 9am: With over 40% of the vote counted in KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party is the forerunner with more than 500,000 votes followed ANC with 210,361 and the IFP trails closely behind with 201,791.

The DA holds with fourth spot with 166,261 votes. - Report by Dhivana Rajgopaul 8.45am: The IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery on Firday, apologised for the results system crash and announced that results should be back online in another 30 minutes.

The screens at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand and other provincial centres have gone offline for over an hour. Mosery said when the system went offline, the count was at 54%, but they were now at the 58% mark. Addressing any possible conspiracy about the results and the crash, he said: “At all our capturing offices in the municipalities, we have a party liaison committees who are capturing the results.

“They know what came from the station, there is always a check,” said Mosery. - Report by Sihle Mlambo 7.30am: The IEC’s election results dashboard has gone offline.

The dashboard is temporarily not displaying any results data about the elections nationwide. According to reports, the dashboard is down at the results centers across the country. - Report by Sihle Mlambo Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party continues to dominate at the polls, effectively kicking the Economic Freedom Fighters into fourth spot, nationally.

With 12,050 of 23,293 Voting Districts completed, the ANC is at 42.34 percent, with the DA on 23.38 percent and the MK Party at 10.77 percent. Counting continues with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) set to deliver results within the seven-day deadline. Source: IEC

IEC explains process of capturing and validating votes The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is continuing with the process of capturing and validating votes following the completion of voting, earlier this week. “The process of results compilation entails ensuring accuracy and validation of the results. This process involves scanning each result slip to create an image of the result, double-blind capture of each result slip, and auditing each result slip by independent auditors. The result system was audited externally and parties had occasion to also audit,” the IEC said.

A result is only considered complete when a result slip has been scanned into an image, captured on the results system, audited by independent auditors, and gone through the automated result system exception parameters. According to the Electoral Act, the IEC has seven days to announce the results. - Report by Robin-Lee Franke

Counting is 51.92% completed by 6am with ANC, DA and MK Party still in top three positions South Africans woke up to the news that counting was 51.92% completed on Friday morning at 6am. With just over 7.2 million votes counted, the African National Congress (ANC) had 42.34% (3,034,025 votes) while the Democratic Alliance had 23.39% (1,676,433 votes) and former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party had 10.77% ( 772,109 votes) nationally. - Report by Devereaux Morkel

With a third of the votes counted, South Africa's ruling ANC is on course to win another general election but lose its 30-year-old outright majority, partial results showed Thursday. According to the Independent Electoral Commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress has won 42.19 percent of the votes, with 7,658 districts out of 23,293 reporting. This would leave it the largest single party in the National Assembly but, crucially, without the absolute majority it has won in every previous national vote since the advent of democracy in 1994. Report by AFP