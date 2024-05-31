LIVE RESULTS | Elections 2024: The IEC’s election results dashboard has gone offline

7.30am: The IEC’s election results dashboard has gone offline. The dashboard is temporarily not displaying any results data about the elections nationwide. According to reports, the dashboard is down at the results centers across the country.

- Report by Sihle Mlambo Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party continues to dominate at the polls, effectively kicking the Economic Freedom Fighters into fourth spot, nationally. With 12,050 of 23,293 Voting Districts completed, the ANC is at 42.34 percent, with the DA on 23.38 percent and the MK Party at 10.77 percent.

Counting continues with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) set to deliver results within the seven-day deadline. Source: IEC IEC explains process of capturing and validating votes

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is continuing with the process of capturing and validating votes following the completion of voting, earlier this week. “The process of results compilation entails ensuring accuracy and validation of the results. This process involves scanning each result slip to create an image of the result, double-blind capture of each result slip, and auditing each result slip by independent auditors. The result system was audited externally and parties had occasion to also audit,” the IEC said. A result is only considered complete when a result slip has been scanned into an image, captured on the results system, audited by independent auditors, and gone through the automated result system exception parameters.

According to the Electoral Act, the IEC has seven days to announce the results. - Report by Robin-Lee Franke Counting is 51.92% completed by 6am with ANC, DA and MK Party still in top three positions

South Africans woke up to the news that counting was 51.92% completed on Friday morning at 6am. With just over 7.2 million votes counted, the African National Congress (ANC) had 42.34% (3,034,025 votes) while the Democratic Alliance had 23.39% (1,676,433 votes) and former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party had 10.77% ( 772,109 votes) nationally. - Report by Devereaux Morkel With a third of the votes counted, South Africa's ruling ANC is on course to win another general election but lose its 30-year-old outright majority, partial results showed Thursday.