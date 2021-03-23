LIVE: State capture inquiry – March 23, 2021

JOBURG – The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into state capture is dealing with evidence related to the South African Revenue Service (Sars). The morning session will first hear testimony from global management consulting company Bain & Company's, Athol Williams. Williams holds a Masters from the London School of Economics and a PhD from Oxford in business ethics and corporate responsibility. He was brought on board to help tighten corporate practices at the global management consultancy’s firm. WATCH FEED HERE

The Commission will also hear testimony from employee Vlok Symington.

Symington made headlines in 2016 when a video emerged of him allegedly being held hostage in a boardroom by Hawks investigators and suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s personal bodyguard, who was demanding he returns an incriminating document they had mistakenly received.

He then took Sars to court to challenge charges instituted by the firm for his conduct in the boardroom, but that matter was dismissed, later the High Court in Pretoria allowed a settlement between the revenue service and Symington.

The commission is also scheduled to have an evening session to hear cross examination of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. It is expected that Moyane’s legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu will lead the cross-examination.

Political Bureau