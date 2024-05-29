LIVE UPDATES | Elections 2024: As it happens

South African Police Service Minister Bheki Cele cast his vote in Lamontville in Durban. DA leader John Steenhuisen has cast his vote at Northwood Boys in Durban North.

Democratic Alliance’s Premier candidate for Gauteng, Solly Msimanga made his vote at the Chinese School in Wingate Park in Tshwane on Wednesday. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has joined the queue at the Sandton Fire Station voting station. Speaking to the media he reiterated the party would not work with the ANC or the EFF. Mashaba says Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and ANC will not return in office.

This is where and when leaders of the leading political parties are set to vote Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to vote at the Thuto Ke Matla Engineering School of Specialisation in Thembisa. EFF leader Julius Malema will cast his vote in his Seshego home town, while his Deputy President Floyd Shivambu is expected to cast his vote in Mofolo, Soweto.

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane will vote at the Dobsonville Presbyterian Church.ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is also expected to vote at the Sandton Fire Station at 9am. In Centurion, voting got off to a slow start at Wierda Independent School, as an IEC official arrived at the voting station in a silver Polo after 7am with boxes presumably containing ballots. By 7.30am no member of the public had cast their vote yet as the queue began to snake around the block.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK Party leader former president Jacob Zuma is expected to vote at the Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla. DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to cast his vote at the Northwood High School in Durban North. KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will vote at the Nkulisabantu Primary School, in KwaMashu.

The IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa is also expected to cast his vote Kwa Hlabisa. In the Western Cape, Premier Alan Winde is expected to cast his vote at the Jan Van Riebeeck High School in Cape Town. Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie is expected to vote in Kraaifontein.Good leader and Tourism Minister Patricia De Lille is also expected to vote in Cape Town.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it’s all systems go as the country heads to the voting polls on Wednesday. Speaking at a media briefing following the wrapping up of two days of special votes, the commission said the network of 23,292 voting stations will open for voting from 7am and will close at 9pm. “It is important to emphasise that eligible voters who will be at the voting station at 9pm will be allowed to vote and not turned away,” the IEC said.