Overnight looters torched the Eshowe Mall. Screen grab: Twitter
LIVE UPDATES: #RebuildSA – Unrest continues in KZN, critical supplies transported in armed police convoys

Unrest has continued in KZN, with the Isiphingo market and Eshowe Mall being looted and torched, fires set in Greytown and the Eston Sugar Mill also coming under threat of being razed. Meanwhile, food, fuel and other critical supplies bound for KwaZulu-Natal are being transported in heavily armed police convoys.

LIVE FEED:

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council are exploring establishing a disaster relief fund.

“There is work that is now commencing on a disaster relief fund. Our concern is that unless it works at the pace that was utilised for the Solidarity Fund, which managed to get its funding and its systems up and running in two weeks, it's not going to be able to provide the intervention that is required immediately,” said Busa vice-president Martin Kingston.

The unrest has continued in KwaZulu-Natal overnight. Overnight looters torched the landmark Isiphingo market, set fires in Greytown, torched the Eshowe Mall, and even threatened to burn down the Eston Sugar Mill.

Ninety-one people have died in the province and 1 500 have been arrested since last Friday.

Bakery operations and the distribution of bread have been suspended in KwaZulu-Natal and deliveries of bread in Gauteng have been affected by challenges in getting access to certain areas and the closure of stores.

At least 20 different businesses, NGOs and NPOs – including Muslims for Humanity and the Natal Memon Jamaat Foundation – have joined hands to distribute 40 000 loaves of bread and 40 000 litres of milk to communities impacted by hungry people as a result of damaged infrastructure and looted shops in the greater Durban area.

Food, fuel and other critical supplies bound for KwaZulu-Natal will be transported in heavily armed police convoys. Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said food supplies would not run out within 24 hours and that the SANDF would secure the vital N2 and N3 commerce routes, which had been closed.

EThekwini Municipality intends to resume some services from tomorrow, Friday 16 July, following civil unrest over the past week.

BREAD PRICES AT RECORD HIGH: Durban-based IOL live editor Lee Rondganger says he spent R40 on a single loaf of brown bread on Thursday as reports flooded in of long queues outside the few supermarkets which are trading.

FOOD SECURITY IN SPOTLIGHT: Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, says the problem in supply chains in KwaZulu-Natal is getting urgent attention.

ALLEGED INSTIGATOR ARRESTED: One of the 12 suspected instigators believed to be behind the insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has been taken into custody for questioning while police are tracking 11 more. Read the full story here.

CEO NABBED FOR LOOTING: A chief executive of a financial institution who was arrested for participating in looting has been suspended for allegedly looting booze, a washing machine and other accessories in Durban. Read more here.

WATCH: Durban community members come together in their numbers to help clean up Nandi Drive which experienced some of the worst looting and rioting since the civil unrest started this week

WATCH: The aftermath of a factory that was razed to the ground in Springfield Park in Durban by looters and rioters. Video: Doctor Ngobo / African News Agency (ANA)

