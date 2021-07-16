Unrest has continued in KZN, with the Isiphingo market and Eshowe Mall being looted and torched, fires set in Greytown and the Eston Sugar Mill also coming under threat of being razed. Meanwhile, food, fuel and other critical supplies bound for KwaZulu-Natal are being transported in heavily armed police convoys. LIVE FEED:

Ninety-one people have died in the province and 1 500 have been arrested since last Friday. 6.35am The arrests of the #looters are welcome. Communities must re-learn to live together. The mayhem we saw must not lead to racial tensions. We need each other. Government must arrest those who started this sabotage and attempted coup. #lootingmustfall #looting #RebuildSA #BuildupSA — Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha (@Mvusiwekhaya) July 16, 2021 6.20am Bakery operations and the distribution of bread have been suspended in KwaZulu-Natal and deliveries of bread in Gauteng have been affected by challenges in getting access to certain areas and the closure of stores. 6.15am At least 20 different businesses, NGOs and NPOs – including Muslims for Humanity and the Natal Memon Jamaat Foundation – have joined hands to distribute 40 000 loaves of bread and 40 000 litres of milk to communities impacted by hungry people as a result of damaged infrastructure and looted shops in the greater Durban area.

5.30pm FOOD SECURITY IN SPOTLIGHT: Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, says the problem in supply chains in KwaZulu-Natal is getting urgent attention. 5pm ALLEGED INSTIGATOR ARRESTED: One of the 12 suspected instigators believed to be behind the insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has been taken into custody for questioning while police are tracking 11 more. Read the full story here.

Progress Update: Arrests have been made. Arrests continue to be made. Justice will be served.#ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/KRALbBUF7X — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 15, 2021 4.45pm CEO NABBED FOR LOOTING: A chief executive of a financial institution who was arrested for participating in looting has been suspended for allegedly looting booze, a washing machine and other accessories in Durban. Read more here. 4.12pm WATCH: Durban community members come together in their numbers to help clean up Nandi Drive which experienced some of the worst looting and rioting since the civil unrest started this week

4.06pm The violence and destruction that we have witnessed in our country cannot be justified. Arrests will continue to be made, and those responsible will be prosecuted. We cannot allow a minority of people to threaten our lives, livelihoods, peace and stability #ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/8VcG7EBlgc — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 15, 2021 4.04pm EISH: A CEO who was called out for in looting a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol and braai accessories has been suspended. For some perspective, he is also a former Hilton College pupil - South Africa's most expensive school. People are hungry? #QhaweSithole #SAUnrest pic.twitter.com/DDW8e5s0rM — Sihle ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleMlambo_) July 15, 2021 4.02pm