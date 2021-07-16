LIVE UPDATES: #RebuildSA – Unrest continues in KZN, critical supplies transported in armed police convoys
Unrest has continued in KZN, with the Isiphingo market and Eshowe Mall being looted and torched, fires set in Greytown and the Eston Sugar Mill also coming under threat of being razed. Meanwhile, food, fuel and other critical supplies bound for KwaZulu-Natal are being transported in heavily armed police convoys.
- 7.26am
The spirit of a man can never be crushed. Some of the patrollers in #Phoenix, #Durban at about 2am. For the last few days, they have been patrolling night & day. Yes there's even a game of #thunee happening. #SAShutdown #ShutdownKZN #sabcnews #sabckzn @Newsbreak_Lotus @Lotusfm pic.twitter.com/6EmxhJfPov— Rachel Vadi (@RachelVadi) July 16, 2021
- 7.21am
ISIPINGO MARKET : ETHEKWINI. KZN. pic.twitter.com/hFbbTNhLO4— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) July 15, 2021
- 7.20am
70 000 troops deployed to keep people off the beaches in December..... mass looting, anarchy and mayhem erupt in KZN and JHB.... only 25 000 troops deployed. Where are your priorities @CyrilRamaphosa #eNCA #looting #KZNViolence #PhoenixMassacre #SouthAfricaIsBurning— JustShananan (@JustShananan) July 16, 2021
- 7.13am
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council are exploring establishing a disaster relief fund.
“There is work that is now commencing on a disaster relief fund. Our concern is that unless it works at the pace that was utilised for the Solidarity Fund, which managed to get its funding and its systems up and running in two weeks, it's not going to be able to provide the intervention that is required immediately,” said Busa vice-president Martin Kingston.
- 6.52am
Another mall looted and burnt tonight - this time in Eshowe, KZN. #SouthAfricaIsBurning pic.twitter.com/kXaZ2Z67e1— SA emergency reports (@MARIUSBROODRYK) July 16, 2021
- 6.40am
The unrest has continued in KwaZulu-Natal overnight. Overnight looters torched the landmark Isiphingo market, set fires in Greytown, torched the Eshowe Mall, and even threatened to burn down the Eston Sugar Mill.
Ninety-one people have died in the province and 1 500 have been arrested since last Friday.
- 6.35am
The arrests of the #looters are welcome. Communities must re-learn to live together. The mayhem we saw must not lead to racial tensions. We need each other. Government must arrest those who started this sabotage and attempted coup. #lootingmustfall #looting #RebuildSA #BuildupSA— Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha (@Mvusiwekhaya) July 16, 2021
- 6.20am
Bakery operations and the distribution of bread have been suspended in KwaZulu-Natal and deliveries of bread in Gauteng have been affected by challenges in getting access to certain areas and the closure of stores.
- 6.15am
At least 20 different businesses, NGOs and NPOs – including Muslims for Humanity and the Natal Memon Jamaat Foundation – have joined hands to distribute 40 000 loaves of bread and 40 000 litres of milk to communities impacted by hungry people as a result of damaged infrastructure and looted shops in the greater Durban area.
These gentlemen drove from Azaadville in #JHB to #Durban with their own trucks & security, carrying 32,000 loaves of bread for distribution!!!— Hassan Abdullahi Aalim (@Hamaalin) July 15, 2021
May you forever be blessed! 🤲🏽 🙏🏽 source from South African Indian Facebook account. #ProtectSouthAfrica #UniteSouthAfrica #LoveIndians pic.twitter.com/COesbPz5R4
- 6.10am
Suzi:— Karenza Ring (@KRing61) July 15, 2021
15/07/2021
21.46
Another mall looted and burnt tonight - this time in Eshowe, KZN. #SouthAfricaIsBurninghttps://t.co/wTkOsc4VSs
15/07/2021 - 22.19 - KZN Isipingo market KZN on fire. #unrest pic.twitter.com/8MnqNITvZk https://t.co/tkgK2Fm6If
- Friday, July 16, 6am
Food, fuel and other critical supplies bound for KwaZulu-Natal will be transported in heavily armed police convoys. Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said food supplies would not run out within 24 hours and that the SANDF would secure the vital N2 and N3 commerce routes, which had been closed.
- 9.00pm
EThekwini Municipality intends to resume some services from tomorrow, Friday 16 July, following civil unrest over the past week.
- 7.00pm
BREAD PRICES AT RECORD HIGH: Durban-based IOL live editor Lee Rondganger says he spent R40 on a single loaf of brown bread on Thursday as reports flooded in of long queues outside the few supermarkets which are trading.
- 5.30pm
FOOD SECURITY IN SPOTLIGHT: Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, says the problem in supply chains in KwaZulu-Natal is getting urgent attention.
- 5pm
ALLEGED INSTIGATOR ARRESTED: One of the 12 suspected instigators believed to be behind the insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has been taken into custody for questioning while police are tracking 11 more. Read the full story here.
Progress Update: Arrests have been made. Arrests continue to be made. Justice will be served.#ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/KRALbBUF7X— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 15, 2021
- 4.45pm
CEO NABBED FOR LOOTING: A chief executive of a financial institution who was arrested for participating in looting has been suspended for allegedly looting booze, a washing machine and other accessories in Durban. Read more here.
- 4.12pm
WATCH: Durban community members come together in their numbers to help clean up Nandi Drive which experienced some of the worst looting and rioting since the civil unrest started this week
- 4.06pm
The violence and destruction that we have witnessed in our country cannot be justified. Arrests will continue to be made, and those responsible will be prosecuted. We cannot allow a minority of people to threaten our lives, livelihoods, peace and stability #ProtectSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/8VcG7EBlgc— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 15, 2021
- 4.04pm
EISH: A CEO who was called out for in looting a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol and braai accessories has been suspended. For some perspective, he is also a former Hilton College pupil - South Africa's most expensive school. People are hungry? #QhaweSithole #SAUnrest pic.twitter.com/DDW8e5s0rM— Sihle ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleMlambo_) July 15, 2021
- 4.02pm
- 3.41pm
WATCH: The aftermath of a factory that was razed to the ground in Springfield Park in Durban by looters and rioters. Video: Doctor Ngobo / African News Agency (ANA)
- 3.31pm
While some communities across Tshwane have rallied behind the call to denounce the destruction of property and looting, the township of Mamelodi continues to battle keeping criminals at bay. https://t.co/fdHicoXlXB @IOL @CityTshwane #Radio #MamsRadio #Looting #Unrest #ShutdownSA— Pretoria News (@pretorianews) July 15, 2021