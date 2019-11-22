Durban - Television cameras could be seen at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales will formally apply for leave to appeal the judgment that they must stand trial for corruption, f rom as early as at 6 am on Friday morning .
The court last month dismissed the two accused’s applications for a permanent stay of prosecution on the arms deal-related fraud and corruption charges.
In papers filed in support of their appeal, Zuma’s lawyers claimed judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esther Steyn failed to apply their minds to the constitutional prejudice Zuma suffered because of the delays in bringing the matter to trial.