Johannesburg - Acting ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says the latest round of load shedding is an attempt to sabotage the new vision for South Africa which President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined in his State of the Nation Address last week.

"The coincidence is suspicious. This comes a few days after the president made very bold statements during the State of the Nation address about growing the economy and boosting investment," Kodwa said on the sidelines of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.





Kodwa said government's intention to unbundle Eskom, as announced by Ramaphosa in his SONA 2019, would make the struggling state-owned enterprise more profitable.





He said that a number of other attempts to stabilise the utility are in the pipeline.





Kodwa appeared to blame Eskom's current management for the alleged sabotage, saying either they don't know what they are talking about or they "have been lying to the country".





Kodwa said the implementation of Stage 4 load-shedding was akin to calling for disinvestment.





"The country has been assured of sufficient electricity. Suddenly, with very short notice we went on Stage 4 yesterday," said Kodwa.