Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Cabinet this week discussed Eskom's financial woes and is looking at ways of giving further support to the troubled power utility, according to a statement released on Friday. "Cabinet also dealt with the financial situation of Eskom. Further options are being considered to support the power utility," Cabinet said, without providing further details.

It noted that electricity generation had been stable in the past week but that there had been a high number of unplanned outages.

According to the statement, the Technical Review Panel appointed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Eskom Board on March 4, would complete aspects of its work by early next week.

This would give government preliminary results from its review of the state of Eskom power stations and would help to set in place a "more rigorous programme of power-plant maintenance, which will help stabilise the generation system over the next few weeks and months".

Eskom was in February assured of financial help from the National Treasury to the tune of R23 billion a year for the coming ten years.

The company resorted to Stage 4 load shedding last week as a result of plant breakdowns and the cutting of imports from Mozambique as a result of Cyclone Idai.

African News Agency/ANA